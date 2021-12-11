‘Succession’ Finale, ‘Dexter’s Cover Blown, ‘Real Charlie Chaplin,’ Billie Eilish on ‘SNL,’ Christmas Movies (on CBS, Even)
Graeme Hunter
Another blistering season of Succession wraps with a major business deal in the balance. Dexter’s incognito existence is in jeopardy in a pivotal episode of the New Blood reboot. Showtime presents a complicated portrait of the pioneering film comedian Charlie Chaplin. Billie Eilish does double duty on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest. Typically in December, holiday movies prevail, even on CBS, which hasn’t aired an original TV-movie in ages.

