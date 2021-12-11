Another blistering season of Succession wraps with a major business deal in the balance. Dexter’s incognito existence is in jeopardy in a pivotal episode of the New Blood reboot. Showtime presents a complicated portrait of the pioneering film comedian Charlie Chaplin. Billie Eilish does double duty on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest. Typically in December, holiday movies prevail, even on CBS, which hasn’t aired an original TV-movie in ages.
‘Succession’ Finale, ‘Dexter’s Cover Blown, ‘Real Charlie Chaplin,’ Billie Eilish on ‘SNL,’ Christmas Movies (on CBS, Even)
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- New report looks at spending under Conservation Stewardship Program
- Mustangs kick off basketball and wrestling seasons
- D-West puts on school edition of 'Grease'
- Chargers open up winter season
- Red Hawks earn big wins over visiting Trojans
- KDHE updates on the Omicron Variant
- Community Happenings
- Hiawatha physicians receive faculty awards at KU School of Medicine–Wichita
Most Popular
Articles
- Brown County Sheriff
- Hallmark’s New Year New Movies: The January 2022 Schedule
- HHS choirs share 'Peace, Peace' for Winter Concert
- Dancers raise donations for Brown County children
- Hawks top Dogs on Bryan buzzer-beater
- Majestic Maple just getting started
- The nation mourns the loss of Sen. Bob Dole
- Decking the Halls for the holidays
- Wenger, Betty B. 1926-2021
- Hiawatha physicians receive faculty awards at KU School of Medicine–Wichita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.