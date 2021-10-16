HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession returns after two years with a sizzling third season. Fiona Shaw is riveting in a second season of the Masterpiece Mystery! international thriller Baptiste. Starz goes back to Provincetown for a second season of the gritty crime drama Hightown. Add nuclear apocalypse to the zombie-infested world of Fear the Walking Dead in its seventh season. Melrose Place’s Heather Locklear stars in a Lifetime movie about Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff co-founder Kristine Carlson rebounding from tragedy.
‘Succession’ Returns, New Seasons of ‘Baptiste,’ ‘Hightown,’ ‘Fear,’ No Sweat with Heather Locklear
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- HHS varsity boys earn Big Seven League cross country title
- USD 415 School Board Position No. 6 Candidate: Jim Robidoux
- USD 415 School Board Position No. 6 Candidate: Jeff Moore
- USD 415 School Board Position No. 5 Candidate: Jacquie Kerl
- USD 415 School Board Position No. 5 Candidate: Incumbent Andrea Groth
- USD 415 School Board Position No. 6 Candidate: John Hoschouer
- Candidates for USD 415 School Board positions
- Ricketts relaxes some health care licensing requirements
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Search warrant leads to three arrests on drug charges
- After Minnesota's beat up Nebraska physically the past two years, Huskers say, 'We owe them one'
- Powhattan woman in custody following two county pursuit
- Hiawatha Commission makes progress on housing violations
- Candidates for USD 415 School Board positions
- Kansas governor under fire for not sending aid to Texas, Arizona
- Lady Red Hawks win Atchison Tourney, ranked No. 5 in state
- Hotel Josephine - history and hauntings
- Brown County Sheriff
- Fire Department responds to smoke at HMS, downed power line
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.