‘Succession’ Returns, New Seasons of ‘Baptiste,’ ‘Hightown,’ ‘Fear,’ No Sweat with Heather Locklear

HBO’s Emmy-winning Succession returns after two years with a sizzling third season. Fiona Shaw is riveting in a second season of the Masterpiece Mystery! international thriller Baptiste. Starz goes back to Provincetown for a second season of the gritty crime drama Hightown. Add nuclear apocalypse to the zombie-infested world of Fear the Walking Dead in its seventh season. Melrose Place’s Heather Locklear stars in a Lifetime movie about Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff co-founder Kristine Carlson rebounding from tragedy.

