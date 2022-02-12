Super Bowl and ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Creatures’ Finale, David Attenborough’s Global Adventure, ‘Wedding Veil’ Trilogy
The weekend’s big event is also traditionally the year’s biggest TV draw: the Super Bowl, taking over Sunday and pushing NBC’s Olympics coverage to USA Network for the day (plus streaming options). For NBCUniversal, it’s also an opportunity to provide a huge launching pad for Bel-Air, reimagining The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as an earnest drama. Elsewhere, PBS’ Masterpiece wraps the second season of All Creatures Great and Small, Sir David Attenborough reflects on his life’s work in natural-history filmmaking on BBC America, and Hallmark Channel continues its Wedding Veil romantic movie trilogy.

