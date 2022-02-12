The weekend’s big event is also traditionally the year’s biggest TV draw: the Super Bowl, taking over Sunday and pushing NBC’s Olympics coverage to USA Network for the day (plus streaming options). For NBCUniversal, it’s also an opportunity to provide a huge launching pad for Bel-Air, reimagining The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as an earnest drama. Elsewhere, PBS’ Masterpiece wraps the second season of All Creatures Great and Small, Sir David Attenborough reflects on his life’s work in natural-history filmmaking on BBC America, and Hallmark Channel continues its Wedding Veil romantic movie trilogy.
Super Bowl and ‘Bel-Air,’ ‘Creatures’ Finale, David Attenborough’s Global Adventure, ‘Wedding Veil’ Trilogy
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Top Videos
Latest News
- Brown County Minutes
- Brown County Conservation District sponsors events, contests
- Brown County Conservation District announces Banker’s Awards
- Conservation District cost-share sign-up is this month
- Brown County Conservation District meeting goes virtual for 2022
- Predators pose some danger to livestock in the area
- Vet reviews steps for cattle producers before and after calving
- Missouri River at lowest level in recent memory
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- HBSC continues fundraising efforts for indoor practice facility
- HCVB presents awards at annual meeting
- Ex-coaches allege racial unfairness, take Highland college back to court
- American Pickers to film in Kansas
- Everest fifth grader advances to state spelling bee
- Pyle, William D.
- HHS celebrates Winter Homecoming
- HCVB names Hiawatha Tire & Lube as Member of the Month
- Hawks handled Riverside and split with Jeff West
- Traffic stop leads to meth find
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.