Super Bowl Halftime Show: What Did You Think of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar? (VIDEO)

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a star-studded Halftime Show, and for the 2022 game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, it was Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg (who will host NBC’s American Song Contest with Kelly Clarkson), Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.
It was the first time ever that hip hop and rap took center stage in the Halftime Show. Prior to Super Bowl Sunday, Dr. Dre said during a press conference, “We’re gonna open more doors for hip hop artists in the future and making sure that the NFL understands this is what it should have been a long time ago. We’re gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we are going to be to the fans.” And, oh did it do that and more.
In a performance featuring the five planned artists plus a surprise appearance from 50 Cent, we were treated to a spectacular set, one that moved from house to house on the field and definitely had the feel of a party. It all kicked off with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode” and “California Love,” which led into 50 Cent’s “In Da Club.”
Then Mary J. Blige performed “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” followed by Kendrick Lamar with “Alright.” Eminem (of course) performed “Forget About Dre” before “Lose Yourself.” And the set ended back with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for “Still D.R.E.”
Did it live up to your expectations? Do you feel it showcased hip hop and rap? Watch the performance below (a full version will be uploaded once available) and vote in the poll below.
