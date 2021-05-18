Sylvester Stallone celebrates 24 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to his wife on their 24th wedding anniversary.
The 74-year-old actor celebrated 24 years of marriage with Jennifer Flavin by sharing an image of the couple and penning a sweet message on Instagram.
He wrote: "It's happy 24th Wedding Anniversary Time!!! Time is flying but I have a blessed life. Thanks to my wife and family."
The 52-year-old model commented on the post: "The best 24 years! I love you and our beautiful family so so much!"
Stallone and Jennifer tied the knot in 1997 and later welcomed three daughters - Sophia, now 24, Sistine, now 22, and Scarlet, now 18.
It marked the 'Rocky' star's third marriage after he initially wed Sacha Czack - with who he shares two sons, Sage and Seargeoh - and later exchanged vows with Brigitte Nielsen following his divorce from Czack in 1985.
He finally found true love with Jennifer and gushed over the beauty in several interviews.
In 2019, he said: "I've never had more fun. I learnt that from my wife … It took me 19 years to realise she's always right.
"I realised that women have a knack, at least Jennifer, for making incredibly erudite, wise, smart decisions. I always leap without looking."
Jennifer also shared a series of snaps of the couple from over the years to mark the occasion.
She captioned the post: "Happy 24 year wedding anniversary to the love of my life!"
Meanwhile, Stallone previously admitted while he is totally outnumbered at home, he has gone into a "macho mode" when meeting his children's suitors for the first time.
He said: "I do a thing called the Crushing The Hand Test. I work my hands very much, and they're very strong, so when I meet her date I really clamp down - and they're not ready for it. "I see their faces changing colour, because they wanna be Alpha dog, and I know they'll never forget it. It's not intentional, but when you have a daughter, it's a form of temporary insanity. "When some guy walks in the house, you're not yourself anymore ... My daughters are like, 'What are you doing?' But I just can't help it."
