Sylvester Stallone gets second Jennifer Flavin tattoo covered

Sylvester Stallone has had a second tattoo tribute to his estranged wife covered up.

The 'Rocky' actor has had an image of Jennifer Flavin's eyes that was etched on his arm reworked into a new piece incorporating a horse and leopard motif, a month after the model filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.