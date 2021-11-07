SZA in 'shock' over Astroworld Festival tragedy

SZA has been in "shock" since the crowd surge at Astroworld Festival caused eight people to lose their lives.
The 31-year-old star performed at the festival before the tragic incident occurred, and she's taken to social media to express her sadness.
She wrote on Twitter: "Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives [sad face and prayer emojis] (sic)"
Rap star Master P - who performed earlier in the day - also took to social media to express his sympathies.
He wrote on Instagram: "I performed early in the day at AstroWorld but I was supposed to perform at night, because I had a show in Baltimore. I heard what happened at the show, My condolences go out to the people who lost their lives. Man this was supposed to be a historical event. (sic)"
In another statement, he added: "Life is too short, tell your loved ones you love them when you walk out the door because you never know. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Travis Scott has already vowed to "assist" the families of those who died at Astroworld Festival.
The 29-year-old rap star offered his prayers to those who passed away and pledged to do what he can to help.
He said on his Instagram Stories: "I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time. My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."
