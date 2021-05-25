SZA's anxiety makes it hard for her to be outside

SZA's "debilitating anxiety" makes it difficult for her to be outside.
The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker appeared on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend and performed on stage with Doja Cat but she admits her anxiety struggles sometimes make it hard for her to go out at all.
Sharing a string of pictures from the annual music event, she admitted in an honest post on Instagram: "I hate being outside more than I can explain. I really have debilitating anxiety and I’m only posting these cause Y’all woulda found em anyway. Thank you to my team n my mama. Least I’m alive (sic)"
SZA has struggled with anxiety all her life and previously begged people "not to invite her" to things.
She wrote: "I have way too much anxiety to be outside. I'm begging u not to invite me to shit."
Meanwhile, SZA previously confessed she was fired from a retail job for being high.
During a Twitter Q&A, a fan asked the 30-year-old singer which retail stores she worked at before finding fame, and SZA replied: "True religion, lucky brand jeans, Sephora, h&m (lol) , Abercrombie (double lol) uhhh the pizza shop in my home town, and anywhere else that would allow me to walk in late and moody.
"I forgot Diesel too. They fired me over a weed brownie conspiracy ... conspiracy (sic)."
Fans subsequently started tweeting SZA in a quest to know more about her sacking.
The singer was happy to oblige, telling her followers: "Aight so bim. I walk into work and shorty has a full container of brownies she brought from home. Fresh hot... Seems normal. She opens em in the break room and everybody starts crowding like 'ooooo aaahhh'. She DONT SAY NUFFIN BOUT NO DRUGS.
"Everybody takes one (u know when n****s say everybody it's really 3 ppl) ... Mind u I'm new here ... Nobody's eating the whole thing but MY hungry ass eats TWO like 'mmmm ya free BREAKFASS'! 30 mins pass.
"I start to sweat ... I'm looking at n****s across the sales floor, they laughing and s**t ... I'm like wow I gotta boo boo I'm nauseous I'm ... Mind u I ain't even KNOW ... 10 more mins pass.
"Long story short I'm the only one coming out of their actual skin looking like I ATE meth. I get called to the office. I don't know why this is happening I tell her I need a doctor. She fires me (sic)."
