Taika Waititi and Rita Ora spotted 'walking around like boyfriend and girlfriend'

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were "walking around like boyfriend and girlfriend" at the premiere of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under' in Sydney.
The chart-topping pop star and the 45-year-old filmmaker are rumored to be dating, and a source has claimed that they "couldn’t keep their hands off each other" at the event.
The insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Rita and Taika couldn’t keep their hands off each other.
"They were walking around like boyfriend and girlfriend and rarely a metre apart all night. Rita’s time in Oz is limited and he has projects overseas, so they’ll head in opposite directions soon."
Rita, 30, has been Down Under in recent weeks filming 'The Voice: Australia', and an insider recently claimed that the celebrity duo have been dating for more than a month.
The source explained: "They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship - they're really into each other."
Rita split from her last boyfriend Romain Gavras shortly after she left the UK to head to the Southern Hemisphere.
However, Rita was coy when she was recently asked about the romance rumors.
During an appearance on 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', she was asked: "I know you don't want to talk to much about this stuff, but are you able to sneak lovers in and out of your joint or are you finding that difficult?"
After a long pause, the pop star - who previously appeared on 'The Masked Singer' - replied: "I think for me I'm just focusing on getting fit to be honest."
Kyle jokingly added: "That's fantastic, I can read between the lines."
