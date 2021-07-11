Taika Waititi says 'FOMO' inspired career success

Taika Waititi thinks "FOMO" has driven his career success.
The award-winning director turned to filmmaking at the age of 30, and he thinks that "FOMO" - which stands for fear of missing out - has helped to fuel his achievements.
He reflected: "I didn't even start making films until I was, like, 30. It was never my dream to do film. I think I started at just the right time.
"I think it's FOMO. I don't want to not be part of something."
Taika previously directed 'Thor: Ragnarok' and is also helming 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
And the acclaimed filmmaker is thrilled to be involved with the Marvel franchise.
He told Empire magazine: "With the 'Thor' thing, I don't want to not be part of it because it's something I really love."
Taika previously confessed that he's keen to create a "familial feel" on the set of his films.
He explained: "I like to be everyone’s friend as a director, to have a nice familial feel on set, and I’m trying to encourage sharing of ideas and a cool, creative space."
Taika also admitted that he's often guilty of taking on too much work.
Reflecting on his career and his upcoming schedule, the 45-year-old director quipped: "I’m going to drain myself, then I’ll fade away and be like a dried husk, blowing in the wind.
"Some would say I’ve got too many things going on and I should just stop saying yes, but most of them are a little ways off being made so I’ve got time to figure out how to make the schedules work. But yeah, I’m busy for the next few years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.