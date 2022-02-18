‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Adds Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher & More to Cast

The cast of the upcoming Walking Dead anthology series keeps growing.
AMC has announced that Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan), and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) have joined the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. The highly anticipated series is set to premiere on AMC and the streaming service AMC+ this summer.
The six-episode anthology expands the Walking Dead universe and features original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Executive producers of Tales of the Walking Dead are Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.
“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We’re excited for them to come walk with us,” said Gimple in a statement.
7 Stories We'd Love to See on 'Tales of the Walking Dead'
Added Powell, “Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way.”
At the time of the series’ announcement, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement, “We see so much potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and the episodic anthology format of Tales of the Walking Dead will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also offer an entry point for new viewers, especially on streaming platforms.”
Munn, Ramirez, Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, and Usher join the previously announced Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, and Daniella Pineda. No details have been released about any of the characters yet.
Tales of the Walking Dead, Summer 2022, AMC & AMC+
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.