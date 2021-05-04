Tallulah Willis is engaged! Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter to marry Dillon Buss

Tallulah Willis is engaged to Dillon Buss.
The 27-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has announced she is officially set to marry her longterm partner Dillion after he popped the question to her recently.
Tallulah originally shared several snaps to her Instagram account which featured Dillon on one knee, and wrote: “with absolute most certainty (sic)”
She then posted a video in which she showed off her engagement ring, and added: “HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED (sic)”
Dillon also shared pictures on his own Instagram account, including one of the couple cuddling with Tallulah’s giant sparkler on show.
He captioned his snaps: “I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend #maythefourthbewithus (sic)”
Friends and family have already flocked to Tallulah’s Instagram posts to share their well wishes at the happy news, including her sisters Scout, 29, and Rumer, 32.
Scout wrote: “weeping, i am so f****** excited (sic)”, whilst Rumer added: "I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you (sic)”
There were also sweet comments from the likes of Arielle Vandenberg, Helena Christensen, Sharna Burgess, Ireland Baldwin, Cazzie David, Kristen Doute, and Nick Viall.
Meanwhile, Tallulah admitted last year she felt like "absolute dust" amid her estrangement from her mother Demi Moore, whom she didn’t speak to for three years, after Demi started drinking and using Vicodin following her split from Ashton Kutcher in 2013.
Writing on social media to mark Mother’s Day last year, she explained: "Channeling love and strength to every mother to be, tired mamas, step moms, and mamas who've lost something precious. I'm sending it to anyone who struggles to celebrate a day when it reminds them of a loss.
"I didn't talk to my mom for almost 3 years and during that shattered time this day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust.
“However, my story changed. Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, 3 years did not stretch to forever. The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency.
"I am magnetically transfixed by my mother, if you know me personally you know the magnitude of her presence in my life. (sic)"
