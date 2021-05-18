Tallulah Willis 'resented' resemblance to dad Bruce

Tallulah Willis "resented" looking like her father Bruce Willis.
The 27-year-old star has reflected on the physical similarities she has with her dad and admitted she "punished" herself for "not looking like" her mother Demi Moore.
In a candid Instagram post marked with a body dysmorphic disorder trigger warning, she wrote: "Took me way too long to realize that:
"A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change
"B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW twin since birth - I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE!
"I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)
"C. You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to “fix” the outsides. (sic)"
Giving advice to her followers, Tallulah urged them to "be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you", as well as "their access to social media and potential triggering imagery".
She continued: "Focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin.
"We all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help.
"Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."
She also revealed things that have helped here through a BDD spiral.
As well as taking mirrors down and "implementing self boundaries" looking at her reflection, she also suggested "breaks from social media", "reading fantasy fiction books", going for walks and listening to music, and enjoying a bath with "lotion all over your tender skin".
She urged her fans to "find a safe person, circle community", as well as breathing and to "take things 5 minutes at a time".
And she added: "Write. Word vomit EVERYTHING that is gurgling within your mind onto a piece of paper and then tear it up or burn it.
"Let it flow out of you and no longer take up the precious space in your mind. (sic)"
