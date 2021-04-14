Tan France to be a dad

Tan France is to be a father for the first time.
The 'Queer Eye' star and his 42-year-old husband, Rob France, will welcome their first child into the world via a surrogate later this summer and couldn't be happier.
Tan shared a photo on Instagram in which he was topless with an ultrasound photo edited over his stomach and wrote: “So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years."
And it seems the pair are expecting a baby boy.
The 37-year-old star added: “Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”
The 'Next In Fashion' star also explained his funny photo was a lighthearted mocking of classic pregnancy announcement pictures.
He commented on his own post: "And this pic is meant to just be a bit of fun. Playing in to the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby."
Meanwhile, Rob, who is an illustrator, admitted he's overwhelmed with happiness.
He shared an illustration of a baby and wrote: "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this. [heart and crying emojis] (sic)"
The couple were inundated with comments from many well-wishers, including Tan's 'Queer Eye' co-stars.
Jonathan Van Ness wrote: "[heart and crying emojis] so happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever [heart emojis] (sic)"
And in another comment, he also praised Tan for his topless photo.
He wrote: "On a separate note and to make it clear that I have 0 intentions of being less thirst for @tanfrance IM LIVING FOR ALL THIS SUPPLE YET FIRM MUSCLY SKIN YOU’VE BEEN BESTOWING ON US!!!(sic)"
Antoni Porowski also couldn't resist commenting on the photo.
He wrote: "Now I know what it’s like to cry tears of joy and be turned on simultaneously thank you and congrats boys!!!!(sic)"
But Bobby Berk thought the photo was "creepy".
He wrote: "Hahahaha. The joy of this post outshines the creepiness of this pic."
Karamo Brown - who has two sons - vowed to "spoil" the tot.
He wrote: "Yay!!!!!!! Uncle Momo is going to spoil this baby!!!!! [heart emojis] (sic)"
The official 'Queer Eye' account promised to make some changes to the show's set to accommodate the impending new arrival.
They commented: "WE’RE ADDING A CRIB TO THE LOFT(sic)"
