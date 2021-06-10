Tan France's go-to for parenting advice is Gigi Hadid.
The ‘Queer Eye’ star is currently expecting his first child via surrogate with his husband Rob, a baby boy, and he's revealed the first person he will ask for tips and advice on parenthood.
He said: "Even though it sounds ridiculous to say, when the baby comes, my go-tos will be the likes of Gigi.
"We're all going through the baby process at the same time, so we've all been in touch about it. So, anyone who is literally going through that process right now is invaluable to me."
The supermodel - who gave birth to baby daughter Khai, whom she has with Zayn Malik, in September - has already sent a package of essentials to the father-to-be.
Tan added to E! News: "She sent me many things that she thinks I would love.
"After she had her baby, she learned that these things are essential. So, things like that are really valuable to be. It's not necessarily I need or want fancy things; I just like practical things to make my life a little bit easier and to make life a little bit more comfortable."
The couple won't be splashing the cash on fancy items and clothing for their child.
Tan insisted: "People have been doing this for centuries without all the fancy s*** we have these days, and so we feel like we're gonna be OK."
He added: "We just think it makes no sense. I am actually trying to make a point ... You see these people in my world who will put their kids in Gucci, Fendi, Prada, beautiful brands that I love so much, but when you put a baby in it, it makes no sense."
Meanwhile, Tan recently revealed he already knows what he wants to name his future son because he’s had the name picked out since he was “16 or 17”.
He said: "I've always known.
"When I met my husband on one of the very first dates, I said, 'Do you want kids?' And he was like 'Yeah one day I do' ... And I was like, 'I also know what I want to call my children.' ”
Tan said he ran his moniker choices passed Rob, and was thrilled when he “liked the names”.
He added: “[I know that sounds] terrifying, but I just needed to know if [Rob] liked these names. And he did, so I was like 'Okay, that's what our first child is going to be called.’ ”
The 38-year-old television star didn’t reveal what his baby’s name will be, but insisted it will be a South Asian moniker after his own descent.
He teased: "You can take the boy out of Pakistan, but you can't take Pakistan out of this boy.”
