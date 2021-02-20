Tara Reid hints at wedding plans

Tara Reid has hinted she’s set to get married.
The ‘American Pie’ actress has been in a relationship with Nathan Montpetit-Howar for three years and she suggested they are ready to tie the knot in the near future, although they are unlikely to have children.
She told Closer magazine: “I don’t think wedding bells are too far away. I’m not sure about babies, though.
“It’s tough, as now that I’m older, I don’t know if it’s going to happen. And now my career has taken off again, I’m so busy, I just don’t have much time.
“I just feel like, if it’s meant to be, it will be, but if it’s not, it’s not. Not everyone is meant to have children.
“I’m happy, I’m doing what I want, I’m in a great relationship, I have great friends. I’m pretty lucky.”
Despite her previous party girl image, Tara insisted she favors a quiet life these days.
She said: “I love hiking and hanging out at home with my dogs and my boyfriend. That’s my happy place.”
Tara famously underwent corrective surgery in 2006, two years after having a botched boob job and liposuction and though she is “done” with cosmetic procedures, she wouldn’t try to dissuade others from going under the knife.
She added: “I’m done. I wouldn’t discourage others from doing it though.
“My motto is, ‘Do whatever it is that makes you happy’, so if surgery makes you feel better, go for it.”
And the ‘Big Lebowski’ actress pays no attention to her critics.
She said: “I don’t even deal with it any more. When you’ve been picked on for two decades, you learn to not care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.