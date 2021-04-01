Tara Reid: We have a script for American Pie 5

Tara Reid says a fifth 'American Pie' movie "will happen".
The actress - who played Vicky Lathum in the 1999 original, its 2001 sequel and 2012's 'American Reunion' - has revealed a new chapter in the comedy franchise is on the way providing everyone can get their "schedules together".
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It might happen. OK, I can't tell you when, because I don't really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together ... There is a script out there, I'll put it that way."
The 45-year-old star has read the script and insists it is "one of the best ones" in the outrageous teen series.
She added: "It's amazing. [It] will happen, I just don't know when."
Tara starred alongside the likes of Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Shannon Elizabeth, Seann William Scott and Eugene Levy in the original movie, and she has revealed the cast has stayed in contact and remained friends over the past two decades.
She said: "We all stay in touch in different ways. When you grow up with someone and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that."
While she's optimistic for another 'American Pie' film, the same can't be said for 'Sharknado', in which she played April Wexler in all six of the horror comedy films.
She explained: "I've been a robot, I gave birth inside a shark, I've done everything you could possibly do.
"I don't see where my character would go again. But I think we took a great thing and ran on it...
"They all went great. But sometimes, you know when to hang up the flag and I think we ended it at a perfect beat."
Despite her previous party girl image, Tara previously insisted she favors a quiet life these days.
She said: “I love hiking and hanging out at home with my dogs and my boyfriend. That’s my happy place.”
Tara famously underwent corrective surgery in 2006, two years after having a botched boob job and liposuction and though she is “done” with cosmetic procedures, she wouldn’t try to dissuade others from going under the knife.
She added: “I’m done. I wouldn’t discourage others from doing it though.
“My motto is, ‘Do whatever it is that makes you happy’, so if surgery makes you feel better, go for it.”
And the ‘Big Lebowski’ actress pays no attention to her critics.
She insisted: “I don’t even deal with it any more. When you’ve been picked on for two decades, you learn to not care.”
