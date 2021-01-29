Taraji P. Henson "kept imagining" her death before she considered taking her own life.
The 'Empire' star has recalled how she desperately tried to get the image out of her head as she knew that if she thought about it too much, it could "become a plan".
Speaking to E!'s Daily Pop, she said: "I went to sleep and kept imagining that gun. I knew that I had to get it out of my head. I knew that I had to say it, because if I didn't say it, if I keep it to myself, then you think about it so much it, then it becomes a plan."
Taraji previously made the confession that she considered taking her own life at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic this year, and said she reached such a "dark place" with her mental health that she even considered using her gun to take her own life.
She said: "So during this pandemic, it’s been hard on all of us and I had a moment. I had a dark moment. I was in a dark place. For a couple of days, I couldn’t get out of bed, I didn’t care. That’s not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row and I purchased a gun not too long ago, it’s in a safe, and I started like, 'I could go in there right now and end it all, because I want it to be over.'
"I thought about my son, he’s grown, he’ll get over it. I didn’t care. I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me, I wasn’t responding, I didn’t care."
Taraji eventually opened up to her friends about her thoughts and feelings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.