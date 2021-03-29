Taraji P Henson's dog dies

Taraji P. Henson's dog has died.
The 'Empire' actress had asked fans to pray for French Bulldog K. Ball over the weekend after he suffered complications following surgery but she's now revealed he tragically passed away.
Alongside a photo of the dog, she wrote on Instagram on Monday (29.03.21): "Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years.
"KBall you calmed mommy’s anxiety. What will I do without you. (sic)"
The 50-year-old star explained K. Ball had needed surgery because he had "breathing issues" that were growing increasingly worse but his body just "couldn't take" the operations.
She continued: "Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn’t watch you suffer any longer. Life was rough on this lil guy.
" He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed. His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn’t take it. (sic)"
But Taraji is comforted knowing she gave her beloved pet "the best" life before his tragic passing.
She wrote: "I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!! #RIPKBallHenson [broken heart and crying emojis] (sic)"
The 'Hidden Figures' actress had urged her fans to pray for her dog to recover after his surgery over the weekend.
Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: "Mommy and team are praying Lil champ!!!! Keep fighting baby @kballhenson ... I NEED ALL PRAYER SOLDIERS TO PRAY FOR MY BABY @kballhenson ... He is having some complications after his surgery. He is fighting and I am loosing my mind. PLEASE KEEP FIGHTING @kballhenson MOMMY NEEDS YOU!!!!!!! (sic)"
