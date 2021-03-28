Taraji P. Henson's dog is unwell

Taraji P. Henson has asked for prayers for her pet pooch.
The 'Empire' actress has begged for people to pray for her pet dog K-Ball, who is struggling with "some complications after his surgery" and Taraji admitted she is "losing her mind" with worry for her pet.
Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: "Mommy and team are praying Lil champ!!!! Keep fighting baby @kballhenson ... I NEED ALL PRAYER SOLDIERS TO PRAY FOR MY BABY @kballhenson ... He is having some complications after his surgery. He is fighting and I am loosing my mind. PLEASE KEEP FIGHTING @kballhenson MOMMY NEEDS YOU!!!!!!! (sic)"
Meanwhile, Taraji previously admitted she thinks celebrities have "a lot" of the same problems other people are dealing with.
She said: "People think that just because celebrities, y’know, we look like we got it all together on the carpet or on the show - and yes we have money - but that we don’t have any issues. That’s what they will get to see, how normal we are … A lot of the issues that you are having, we have ... Just because we are on TV does not make us superheroes ... Your happiness is your responsibility. Yes, that person hurt you. Yes, they will have their karma to deal with. Your job is to heal yourself ... And you have to get up every day and fight like hell for yourself … and there is nothing wrong with therapy ... You are in a relationship with yourself. If you’re talking about running to couples’ therapy ‘cause you need to save that relationship, honey, maybe you need to run to therapy for yourself, to save the relationship you have with yourself, first - now."
