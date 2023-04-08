Tatyana Ali defends Will Smith: ‘He’s a beautiful person!’

Tatyana Ali has defended Will Smith as a “beautiful person”.

The former ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actress, 44, who played Will’s cousin Ashley Banks on the NBC sitcom from 1990 to 1996, didn’t want to directly address how Will, 54, assaulted comic Chris Rock, 58, at last year’s Oscars.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.