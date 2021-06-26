Taylor Hill announces her engagement to Daniel Fryer

Taylor Hill is engaged to Daniel Fryer.
The 25-year-old model has taken to Instagram to announce the news of her engagement via a heartfelt post on the photo-sharing platform.
The brunette beauty posted a behind-the-scenes snap of Daniel's proposal and captioned it: "My best friend, my soulmate, I’ll love you always [heart and stars emojis] 06/25/21 [heart and stars emojis] (sic)"
Taylor has already received congratulatory messages from some of her showbiz pals, including Hailey Bieber.
The 24-year-old model - who is married to pop star Justin Bieber - replied: "Yayyyyyyy congrats (sic)"
Shay Mitchell, the actress who rose to prominence as Emily Fields in 'Pretty Little Liars', hailed Taylor's engagement news, too.
She responded to the announcement with a series of heart emojis.
Sara Sampaio also expressed her joy for the loved-up duo.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel replied: "Sooooo happy for you two [crying and heart emojis] (sic)"
Lais Ribeiro, another former Victoria's Secret Angel, also congratulated her showbiz pal following the announcement.
She wrote: "I’m sooooo happy for you Tay you deserve it [heart emojis] CONGRATULATIONS (sic)"
Taylor and Daniel were first seen together in public in February last year, after she split from her ex-boyfriend Michael Stephen Shank.
Taylor is now one of the world's best-known models, and she previously revealed that she's determined to have a positive influence on young people.
She said: "Having this voice now, I would tell young girls not to worry about pettiness with classmates. You’ll all be friends in 10 years."
Taylor recognizes the opportunity she has to make a difference, and is keen to make her voice heard.
She explained: "They’re actresses who touch people through their movies and the amazing things they do. I can influence a younger generation by being a role model and sharing my lifestyle and the things I love."
