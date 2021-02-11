Taylor Swift feels "really proud" of how her music has developed over the years.
The 'evermore' star reflected on her songs to date since she first released 'Fearless', admitting it was really special to be recording her new album at the same time she was working on re-recording her 2008 album.
She said: "I was allowed to start rerecording my music in November. By then we had a great deal of 'evermore' done. I had shot a music video for 'willow', but I was still writing and I was still recording.
"So there would be days where I’d be recording 'You Belong With Me' and then I’d be recording a song like 'Happiness', which is on evermore. And it made me feel really proud of sort of the scope of things."
And the 31-year-old singer - who is dating Joe Alwyn - feels a "great amount of gratitude" that she can re-record her teenage music again.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she added: "And looking back when I was a teenager and I would write about my troubles in high school and the drama and the pining away and all that stuff, that was all so valid to me at that time in my life. Just as much as evermore is so valid to my happiness at this time in my life. So I’ve really felt very grateful lately for people giving me the ability to grow up creatively. And I know there have been snags and there’ve been times where people have been like, 'I don’t like her.'"Several times, but for the most part, I feel a great amount of gratitude that I was able to make music from the time I was a teenager to the time that I’m 31."
