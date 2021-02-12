Taylor Swift renting London house

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are renting a home in London together.
The 'Love Story' singer and the 29-year-old actor - who have been together for four years - were forced to stay in the UK due to coronavirus restrictions and are currently living in a £5.5 million abode in the north of the city, which they are renting from an unnamed famous British rock star.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “They keep things extremely quiet together, and apart from Taylor’s song lyrics nobody ever really knows too much about how well things are going.
“But the fact they’ve decided to share a home for the first time is a pretty clear sign that they’re the real deal now.
“They’ve been there for most of lockdown. Taylor doesn’t think jetting around the world is the right thing to be doing. She wants to stick to the rules, and doing that together just made sense for them.
“She’s still got her homes in the US too so she hasn’t left there permanently. But this works for now and it’s the first time they’ve really had a place just for the two of them."
Despite their fame, the couple - who were recently spotted on a walk around a local park - have managed to stay low-key and been unnoticed by their neighbours.
The insider added: “They’re actually really normal, they drive around in a really low-key car and just make the odd trip out to go for a walk.
“You’d never know one of the world’s biggest superstars was living there.”
Taylor recently admitted she has deliberately kept her relationship with Joe out of the public eye so it could feel normal.
She said: "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids. Whether that’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture - the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it’s really just trying to find bits of normalcy. That’s what that song ‘Peace’ is talking about. Like, would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.