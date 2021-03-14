Taylor Swift wins Grammy for Album of the Year

Taylor Swift won the coveted Album of the Year at this year's Grammy Awards'.
The 'Cardigan' singer felt "so honoured" to take the accolade for her record 'Folklore' ahead of albums by Jhene Aijo, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacon Collier, Haim, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone at Sunday's (14.03.21) ceremony in Los Angeles.
During her acceptance speech, Taylor paid tribute to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and also her friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as their children, James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, 17 months, who are namechecked on the record.
After thanking those she worked on the album with, she said: "Joe, who is the first person I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs to you in quarantine.
"I want to thank James, Inez, and Betty, and their parents, who are the second and third people I play the songs that I write."
Taylor then went on to express her gratitude for the support of her loyal fans.
She said: "Mostly, we want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world we created and we can't tell you how honoured we are, and to the Recording Academy, we'll never forget that you did this, thank you so much."
Earlier in the evening, Taylor sang from the roof of a cabin for her first Grammy Awards performance in five years.
The performance began with the 31-year-old star lying in the grass and singing 'Cardigan' up to the audience, before the camera panned out to reveal she was on top of the cabin in a forest setting, with her collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner inside, ready to move into 'August', on which she also played guitar.
The short set closed out with 'Willow'.
