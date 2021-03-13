Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe replace Chris Harrison on Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will replace Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelorette'.
The former contestants will host the upcoming season of the show after Chris stepped away following his admission that he wrongly spoke "in a manner that perpetuates racism" while defending Rachael Kirkconnell during an interview with Rachel Lindsay.
Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said: "Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our worlds."
Tayshia shared a video on her Instagram of herself smiling and laughing on a beach, with the words song 'Sunshine' playing in the background.
She added the lyrics: "Sunshine is gonna come now, Rain down, all over you, Good times are gonna come now, look 'round, Baby it's true," in her caption.
Rachel previously explained that Chris didn't initially see a problem with his comments during their interview and only changed his mind after there was a backlash.
She said: "When I finished that interview with Chris Harrison, he had no problems with it. He was fine. He texted me after. He appreciated the conversation…He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll probably get a little flack,’ but thought it was great that we could disagree but do it in a civil way.'
"It wasn’t until the backlash came the next day, it wasn’t until people start talking, people start demanding and calling for different things, that he then [issued an apology].
"I’m trying to reason—well, which one is it? Because to me, Tuesday was your truth and Wednesday is after the fact. Wednesday was a response to the backlash. During that whole conversation, he had the audacity to question me. During that conversation, he talked over me and at me. During that conversation, his privilege was on display. He never gave me room to talk, and he never gave me room to share my perspective. He wasn’t trying to hear it, he was just trying to be heard."
