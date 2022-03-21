Ted Lasso may not return to TV screens soon, but the team behind Apple TV+‘s darling hit comedy is already hard at work putting Season 3 together.
During the Producers Guild Awards (PGA), Deadline caught up with the show’s producers, Kip Kroeger and Liza Katzer, who offered some insight into what viewers can anticipate from the upcoming chapter. According to Kroeger, filming for the third season began “a week ago” in England.
As viewers will recall, Season 2 concluded with a major betrayal as Nathan (Nick Mohammed) left AFC Richmond to helm Rupert’s (Anthony Head) new team, leaving his former colleagues and friends behind. While we wait for answers as to what’s next, Katzer said, “I think it’s just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters.”
When it comes to getting more of what fans love, Kroeger promises that Season 3 will go “deeper into the backstories.” He also noted that fans will be getting “a little more information about where they came from.” Do we sense a Ted (Jason Sudeikis) origin episode?
'Ted Lasso': See the Stars Back for Production on Season 3 (PHOTOS)
It would certainly help fill in the blanks on Ted as a person, but the question is, just how much time would that take? Apple TV+ previously renewed the series for Seasons 2 and 3, and although the fans might be hungry for more, some creatives have said it was only ever intended to be three seasons long.
Could there be more on the horizon though? “We hope it goes on,” Katzer shared. “Initially we were down for three, but it’s up in the air at the moment.” Fellow producer and director Declan Lowney reassured what’s to come, revealing, “There’s bound to be a bunch of surprises, things you didn’t see coming, some curveballs in there.”
We’ll just sit patiently on the sidelines until Season 3 throws said curveballs our way. In the meantime, binge Seasons 1 and 2 on Apple TV+ and keep an eye out for updates on the upcoming season.
Ted Lasso, Season 3, TBA, Apple TV+
