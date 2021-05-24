‘Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt Teases ‘Frustrations’ for AFC Richmond in Season 2

“Believe.” That’s the motto of the unabashedly positive Ted Lasso (Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis) on this feel-good fish-out-of-water comedy.
The American football coach traveled across the pond to guide the English Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond to glory, but he hit some roadblocks: Ted was betrayed by his boss Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), and then the team, after losing to Manchester City, got booted to a lower-tier league.
Why 'Ted Lasso' Could Tackle Darker Moments in Season 2
In the show’s sophomore season, Ted — as well as his right-hand man Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), assistant coach Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and the rest of the team, including newest player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) — learns that, in soccer, there may be a fate worse than losing.
“Nothing’s more frustrating than tying,” says Hunt, also an exec producer, who helped create the Lasso character Sudeikis first played in an NBC Sports sketch eight years ago. “That’s going to be tough on them.”
Speaking of tough, new staff member Sharon (Sarah Niles), a sports psychologist, is brought on to help the team, but her style doesn’t quite match Ted’s. “She is slightly more resistant to his charms than everyone else has been,” Hunt notes. Somehow, we’re sure the people-pleaser will win her over — even if his famous biscuits don’t help. After all, we believe in “believe.”
Ted Lasso, Friday, July 23, Apple TV+
