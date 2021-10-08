‘Ted Lasso’ Scores in Finale, Making Music with Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ and Justin Bieber, Higgins Returns to ‘Magnum,’ A New Guest ‘Shark’

The jam-packed season finale of the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso includes a make-or-break match and turning points for several characters. Streaming goes big on music with concert films featuring Madonna and Justin Bieber. Higgins reunites with Magnum, P.I., quelling fans’ fears that she’d never return. ABC’s Shark Tank launches its 13th season by welcoming the first Black female guest Shark into the tank.
