‘Teen Wolf’ Reunion Movie Announces Returning Cast Members

Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and MGM’s Orion Television are unveiling the cast for its upcoming reunion film Teen Wolf the Movie.
The full-length movie for the streaming platform will welcome back several familiar faces for the previously announced project. Made during the ViacomCBS Investors Event, the casting announcement was delivered by Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation.
In Teen Wolf the Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and along with it, a terrifying evil is emerging. The wolves are howling once more, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night.
But it is only werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) — no longer a teen, but still an alpha — who can gather new allies and reunite old trusted friends in order to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve faced yet.
Written and produced by Jeff Davis, Teen Wolf the Movie will feature returning stars Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.
'Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Reflects on the 10th Anniversary of the Pilot
Additional casting will be announced at a later date and time. “Teen Wolf was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series WOLF PACK for Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.
Catch up on the 100-episode Teen Wolf library on Paramount+ now, and stay tuned for Teen Wolf the Movie as it continues to take shape at the streamer.
Teen Wolf the Movie, Movie Premiere, TBA, Paramount+
