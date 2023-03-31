Terry Sanderson 'disappointed' after losing ski crash case to Gwyneth Paltrow

Terry Sanderson is "very disappointed" after losing his ski crash case to Gwyneth Paltrow, and believes he did so because of "character assassination".

The retired army optometrist, 76, had sued her for $300,000 over their 2016 collision on slopes at the Deer Park Resort, Utah, where the actress was holidaying with her family, but she countersued for costs plus a "symbolic" amount of $1 and on Thursday (30.03.23), a jury in Park City, Utah, found him "100 per cent" at fault for the accident.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.