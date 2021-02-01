Tess Holliday alleges her marriage was 'abusive, unhealthy, and toxic'

Tess Holiday has alleged her marriage to Nick Holliday was “abusive, unhealthy, and toxic”.
The 35-year-old model married the businessman, photographer, and artist in 2015, and appeared to confirm she had split with him in October 2020, when she took to Instagram to say she had “cut a boy off”, and later said she was “looking for [her] Romeo or Juliet”.
And now, Tess – who came out as pansexual in 2019 – has claimed her marriage was “toxic”, as she said that whilst she’s not yet ready to talk about the details of her relationship, she wanted to acknowledge the “growth” she has since experienced.
In a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: “Coming out of such an abusive, unhealthy, toxic marriage and finding love through my friendships and more importantly myself has been such a freeing experience. I know I’ve not spoken about it at length yet, and I keep saying I’m not ready and I’m not. I’m going to continue to honor that, but I also want to acknowledge some of the growth & today I’m choosing to share all of this with y’all because I know so many people are going through similar things. (sic)”
Tess – who has son Bowie, four, with Nick, as well as a 14-year-old son named Rylee from a past relationship – went on to explain the “subtle” ways the alleged abuse happened, and said she felt “lucky” to have been able to end the relationship.
She added: “I can’t say that it’s as easy as leaving because for some, they don’t get that choice, it’s stolen from them. Not everyone gets to walk away (claw my way out, in my case) and feel the sun kissing their skin, & I hold space for those that we have lost to intimate partner violence. I know how lucky I am, & it’s not something I take for granted. If you are in this situation, you are so loved & your feelings are valid, even if you can’t see that right now. This isn’t your fault.
“Healing is so much harder than I imagined. Abuse is so subtle sometimes that it bleeds into our lives slowly, disguising itself as love, until before you know it … you’re covered in blood … unsure of how you got to that place. It doesn’t matter how ‘powerful’ you are. It doesn’t matter if you think ‘it will never happen to me.’ It happens. It happened to me. (sic)”
The beauty also claimed she saw her career, friends, and finances “vanish” during her relationship, and ended her post by insisting she’s working on finding herself again now that she’s single.
She explained: “The road back to myself has been a long, confusing & hard path. I still don’t recognize myself in the mirror most days. But I’m happy, I’m safe, & yea I’m a hell of a lot fatter (making peace with this part too) but I’m still standing. Fear doesn’t take up space in my home anymore, it’s been replaced with gratitude. Tremendous gratitude. (sic)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.