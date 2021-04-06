Teyana Taylor: I want to really live in my 30s

Teyana Taylor wants to “really live” in her 30s.
The ‘Coming 2 America’ star reached the milestone age of 30 in December and has said her goal for the next 10 years of her life is to make sure she lives her life to the fullest, whilst also “unapologetically” being herself.
When asked what’s on her “thirties bucket list”, she said: "I think to like actually really live, you know what I'm saying? Have you ever noticed how busy our lives are from kids? And in your twenties you're still finding yourself. Your thirties is like when you really start to come into your own and know yourself. And I think that's where things start to calm down a little bit. That kind of was my goal. I've always wanted to be a mom and a wife. I always wanted to feel stable, you know? But still grow.
“So when I turned 30, this is a new time, a new moment to really just like live, love and be yourself unapologetically. Not caring about people's opinions, not care about other people's judgment, really just focusing on you and your loved ones."
And Teyana – who has Iman Jr., five, and Rue, seven months, with her husband Iman Shumpert – also said she’s prioritising self-care, even if it only consists of quick actions such as “massaging” her face.
She added to People magazine: "Especially being a mom, it's important to me to make sure I find time to give myself that little self-care. Even if it's just massaging my face or body. I love putting my lotions on while my skin is still wet.”
The actress and singer previously said she struggles to find time for “moments of self-care”, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has been a challenging time for so many people.
She said: "As a woman, it's challenging to carve out moments of self-care and even more so over this past year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.