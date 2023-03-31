Mike Fleiss, the creator/executive producer of The Bachelor, announced he was departing the ABC reality franchise after over 20 years earlier this week, but it appears there is more to the story.

According to Deadline, Fleiss’ exit from the series came after a workplace misconduct investigation, which looked into claims of alleged racist behavior as well as verbal and emotional abuse against the long-time producer. It is said that Fleiss was not formally fired, but after a conversation with Warner Bros. TV about the investigation results, he chose to leave.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

