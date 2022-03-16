The Bachelor‘s latest season has come to a close, but it isn’t the end of hosting duties for former Bachelor himself, Jesse Palmer.
After Season 26 of The Bachelor came to a close, it was revealed that the TV personality and former pro-footballer would continue his hosting duties for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. As fans of the franchise know, the past two seasons of The Bachelorette were helmed by cohosts and former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, which means they’ll be bumped for Palmer.
Prior to any of this host shuffling, the fan-favorite TV shows were emceed by original host Chris Harrison before he resigned amid controversy for supporting Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from Matt James‘ season who had “liked” racist social media posts and attended an Antebellum-themed party.
Since then, hosting duties in Bachelor Nation has been in flux, but Palmer seems to have made an impression if he’s sticking around for more than just The Bachelor. As previously announced, Season 19 of The Bachelorette will welcome not just one, but two leads with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia Will Share 'Bachelorette' 2022 Duties
The women were among the final three contestants on Clayton Echard‘s latest season of The Bachelor. Officially set to begin Monday, July 11 on ABC, we can’t help but wonder, how do fans feel about Palmer helming The Bachelorette? And how did he do helming The Bachelor?
We want to hear from you, let us know how you feel about Palmer as host by casting a vote in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.
The Bachelorette, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, July 11, ABC
