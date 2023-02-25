After nearly a decade of betrayals and bloodshed, The Blacklist starts its endgame on February 23. NBC announced earlier this month that the upcoming 10th season will be the drama’s final outing.

Showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath said in a statement that it’s an honor to reach The Blacklist’s conclusion: “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington [James Spader] and our FBI Task Force each week.”

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

