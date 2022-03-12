They’re back! The Boys are gearing up for another completely wild chapter of vigilante-on-Supe conflict as Prime Video unveiled its first Season 3 teaser.
Set to return Friday, June 3, The Boys teaser was released during the show’s SXSW panel, moderated by Diabolical voice performer Christian Slater and featuring series showrunner Eric Kripke alongside some of the cast. The nearly two-minute preview serves up some major surprises as it makes way for the introduction of Jensen Ackles‘ Soldier Boy and a major transformation for Karl Urban‘s Billy Butcher who appears to be dabbling with Supe-making-substance Compound V.
Expect, blood, guts, sex, and stress to play a role in the Prime Video hit’s latest season as all topics feature heavily in the brief segment set to Imagine Dragons’ new song “Bones.” Along with introducing us to Soldier Boy, Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess also makes an appearance along with other new faces.
Other notable details are a new suit for A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), broken bones for Hughie (Jack Quaid), laser vision for Butcher, and some cow milking for Homelander (Antony Starr). And is that a musical number featuring Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capon)?!
It's About Damn Time! 'The Boys' Are Back for Season 3 This Summer (VIDEO)
Plus, catch Dominique McElligott‘s Queen Maeve, Nathan Mitchell‘s Black Noir, Erin Moriarty‘s Starlight, Chace Crawford‘s The Deep, Laz Alonso‘s Mother’s Milk, and more back in action with the preview, blow. Among others returning this season include Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Giancarlo Esposito, and more.
Set to arrive with three episodes on premiere day, Season 3 of The Boys will drop new episodes each Friday through July 8 when the finale of the eight-episode season arrives. For those less familiar with The Boys, the series inspired by the comic books from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show follows the titular group of vigilantes as they try to keep misbehaving Supes in line.
Catch the first look, below, and stay tuned for more treats and details about the forthcoming season as the June premiere approaches.
The Boys, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 3, Prime Video
