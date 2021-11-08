‘The Bus’ Stops by ‘The Neighborhood,’ Live Playoffs on ‘The Voice,’ HGTV Calls ‘The Closer,’ British Crime Drama on Acorn

"Welcome to the Ex Files" -- Coverage of the CBS series The Neighborhood, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 Monty Brinton
NFL legend Jerome “The Bus” Bettis visits CBS’ The Neighborhood, but not everyone’s happy about it. Live playoffs begin on NBC’s The Voice, with the Top 20 performing. A new HGTV series enlists a real-estate expert to help picky clients find the perfect home to renovate. Acorn’s fact-based Manhunt crime drama wraps its second season, while Dalgliesh tackles a second case in an adaptation of P.D. James’ The Black Tower.

