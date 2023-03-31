[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 2, “Edible Complex.”]

If you felt a little nauseous watching the cannibalistic feast, imagine what it was like to shoot it. “The body was so real. It was hard for us to not gag. But we committed and went full out,” reveals Sophie Nélisse, who plays brainy Shauna. She breaks down all the wilderness weirdness of episode two on tonight’s The Buzz on Yellowjackets. (To find out which cast member actually did lose her lunch, watch the video.)

