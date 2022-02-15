‘The Challenge’: More ‘All Stars,’ Plus New Series Setting up ‘War of the Worlds’ 

If you’re a fan of The Challenge, the hit competition series on MTV, which has led to a few spinoffs (including on Paramount+), start planning to watch quite a few more editions.
Paramount+ has renewed The Challenge: All Stars for a third season, set to premiere on May 11. It will feature a lineup of 24 of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest challengers, who will have their physical and emotional boundaries tested to prove who is the best of the best.
The streaming service has also ordered to series The Challenge: War of the Worlds (not to be confused with the 33rd season on MTV). Winners from four new Challenge series — CBS (working title), Argentina, Australia, and U.K. — will advance to this global tournament and battle for the first-ever title as the Challenge World Champion.
The Challenge: CBS will see reality titans from the network’s universe competing in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. With an ever-changing game, players will be in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves. The CBS all-stars will compete this summer on CBS. The Challenge: Argentina (Telefe), The Challenge: Australia (Network 10), and The Challenge: U.K. (Channel 5) will see fan favorites from those countries competing to earn their spots.
These four series will launch across broadcast and cable channels and be available to stream on demand on Paramount+. Watch the video below.
The Challenge: All Stars, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, May 11, Paramount+
