[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episodes 1-4 of The Circle.]
The Circle is back and bigger than ever in its fourth season with Netflix as the reality competition rolls out the red carpet for Spice Girls Mel B. and Emma Bunton who are serving up a major twist in the show’s newest episodes.
Scary Spice and Baby Spice, as they are known to fans, are joining the show with a noble goal in mind. They’re playing to raise the overall prize fund for their fellow competitors.
For those less familiar with The Circle, it’s a competition that finds several participants locked into private apartments where their only source of communication with their fellow competitors is through screens and online profiles.
In other words, catfish are a prevalent playing tactic and in this particular case, Mel B. and Emma are playing under such a profile to keep others from figuring out their true identity. The longer they can ward off curious competitors, the more money they can raise for the prize fund.
Their onscreen profile Jared is meant to fool the majority of competitors in order to add $50,000 to the existing $100,000 top prize, bringing the total to $150,000. Unaware of the challenge at hand, players don’t know that their suspicions over Jared (a.k.a. the Spice Girls) could cost them a lot.
Can the ladies reign supreme in their efforts to throw off suspecting players of their true identity? Find out in the first four episodes of The Circle Season 4 which are officially streaming now on Netflix. And if that description wasn’t enough to convince you, check out the special clip from the episode, below.
In the meantime, let us know what you think of the season’s big twist in the comments section, and stay tuned for more of The Circle each Wednesday through May 25 when the finale drops on Netflix.
The Circle, Season 4, New Episodes, Wednesdays, Netflix
