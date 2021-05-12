The Crown creator Peter Morgan has a 'sense of duty' to Princes William and Harry

'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan feels a "sense of duty" to the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex over how they are depicted in the series about the British royal family.
Presenter Edith Bowman - who hosts ‘The Crown: The Official Podcast’ on which Peter regularly appears as a guest - insists the scriptwriter is "very conscious about the responsibility” he has towards Prince William and Prince Harry, especially when it comes to scenes where they will be shown dealing with the death of their mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 at the age of just 36.
Although the Netflix drama is a huge hit there has been a backlash over the accuracy of the show, which led to British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden calling for a disclaimer to be added to the titles, making clear that it's a work of fiction, something with the streaming service declined.
Recalling a conversation she had with Peter, Edith, 47, said: “I've spoken to him about it and he's very conscious about the responsibility he feels to Harry and William with this programme moving forward. Because what they've been through already has just been excruciating for two young boys and young men. He feels he has a sense of duty to them.”
Season Four focused on Diana - played by Emma Corrin - joining the royal family and her wedding to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and was released last November.
The upcoming Season Five will depict her shock death and the impact it had on the entire royal family, including her two young sons.
Prince Harry, 36, previously admitted he has watched the show, and acknowledged that while it’s “loosely based on the truth” he is adamant it is not "strictly accurate" in the way it depicts the lives of his relatives, including his father Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
He said: "They don’t pretend to be news, it’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth. Of course, it’s not strictly accurate but it loosely it gives you a rough idea of that lifestyle and the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else and what can come from that.
"I’m way more comfortable about 'The Crown' than the stories I see written about my family, my wife or myself. Because it’s the difference between that’s obviously fiction, take it how you will – but this is reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news."
