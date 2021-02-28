The Crown scoops Best Drama Golden Globe

'The Crown' was named Best Drama Series at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (28.03.21).
The fourth series of Netflix's regal drama scooped one of the evening's biggest prizes, Best Television Series, Drama, at this year's bicoastal virtual ceremony, and though showrunner Peter Morgan was thrilled with the win, he admitted he was disappointed to be accepting the accolade from his "tragic little office", rather than with his team on the programme and fellow nominees.
He said: "Thanks. Thank you, thank you thank you so much HFPA. Thank you everyone at Netflix, thanks to Sony, thanks to LEftbank Pictures.
I'm just sorry I'm sitting here in my tragic little office, nut surrounded by the people who make this show such a pleasure to make.
"Olivia, Tobias, Helena, Gillian, Emma, Josh, Erin, the directors, my wonderful producers, the editor, the composer...
"Quite frankly I miss not being with my fellow nominees in that wonderful room, that crazy room. I'm glad I'm not having to face the room making the speech, it's always the most fun awards show.
"One last indulgence, if you allow me, to my children, who I've been separated from too much because of this pandemic, to them I say I'm sorry and I love you."
Earlier in the evening, the show's stars Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin scooped Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama respectively.
Meanwhile, the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy honour went to 'Schitt's Creek'.
Series co-creator Dan Levy accepted the award for the show and paid tribute to the cast and crew.
He said: "The incredible work you all did over these past six seasons have taken us to places we never thought possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for it.
"Thank you to the CBC and Pop TV for making the active choice to keep this show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow."
Catherine O'Hara took home the prize for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her work on the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.