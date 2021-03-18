'The Drew Barrymore Show' has been renewed for a second season.
The 'Blended' star's daytime talk show will be back on CBS later this year and has been praised by the network for being a source of optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures commented: "Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day.
“The show truly embodies Drew’s spirit, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall.”
The 46-year-old host is thrilled to be continuing the show and hailed it her "dream job".
She said: “We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected. This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us.”
Guests on the program have included Cameron Diaz, Adam Sandler, Jessica Alba and Drew's ex-husband, Tom Green.
The '50 First Dates' star's talk show being renewed comes after she recently admitted she could return to acting once her children have grown up.
Drew - who paused her career when her kids Frankie, six, and Olive, eight, were born - insisted while she has no plans to be back on the big screen, she can't rule it out for the future.
The mother-of-two was asked if she has plans for a comeback and said: "If I'm being honest, the answer is no.
"I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older...
"I stopped doing these when my kids were born, because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old when I started."
After making her big screen debut in 'Altered States' in 1980 and having her breakout role in 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' two years later, Drew - who has her kids with ex-husband Will Kopleman - was in a film almost every year until Olive was born in 2012.
Since then, she has had just three movie credits - 'Blended' in 2014, 'Miss You Already' in 2015 and last year's comedy 'The Stand In' - with her most significant role coming in Netflix drama 'Santa Clarita Diet'.
