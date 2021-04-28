The Dystopian ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Returns, ‘Kung Fu’ Follows a Lead, ‘Stephen Colbert’ Goes Live, ‘A Million Little Things’ Gets Timely

The Handmaidís Tale -- ìMilkî - Episode 404 -- June takes a harrowing journey with Janine, trying to escape Gilead, as Janine remembers a stressful experience in her past. In Toronto, Serena tries to manipulate Rita, who seeks advice from Moira. June (Elisabeth Moss) and Janine (Madeline Brewer), shown. (Photo by: Sophie Giraud/Hulu)

 Sophie Giraud
Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:

When The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu, June (Elisabeth Moss) is still fighting for her freedom, but this time with other handmaids in tow. Nicky (Olivia Liang) is still looking for justice for her mentor on Kung Fu. Stephen Colbert does a live show to follow President Biden’s address. The video of George Floyd’s murder sparks horror on A Million Little Things.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

