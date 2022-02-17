‘The First Lady’ Trailer Unveils First Looks at Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson & More (VIDEO)

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming anthology drama The First Lady which is set to debut Sunday, April 17.
The teaser offers viewers a fresh look at stars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson who star as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively. The 10-episode series created by Aaron Cooley is executive produced by showrunner Cathy Schulman and director Susanne Bier.
The series serves as a reframing of American leadership, telling stories through the lens of women at the heart of the White House. In the East Wing, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view and made by America’s dynamic First Ladies.
The First Lady will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three women and their families. Tracking their journeys to Washington, the show visits their pasts and follows them to the White House and beyond through their greatest moments.
'Inventing Anna,' 'Pam & Tommy,' and More True Stories Coming to TV in 2022
Joining Davis, Anderson, and Pfeiffer in the series are an all-star cast that includes Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, Regina Taylor, Lily Rabe, Jayme Lawson, O-T Fagbenle, Judy Greer, Ellen Burstyn, Jackie Earle Haley, Maria Dizzia, and Kate Mulgrew.
Along with Schulman and Bier, The First Lady is executive produced by Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Aaron Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin, and Brad Kaplan. Don’t miss the mesmerizing stories, explore Showtime’s interweaving series exploring the roles of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt when The First Lady premieres this spring.
The First Lady, Series Premiere, Sunday, April 17, 9/8c, Showtime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.