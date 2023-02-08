Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has a new cocky villain to face off with in The Flash Season 9 premiere, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of The 100 alum Richard Harmon as the new Captain Boomerang. (Nick E. Tarabay previously played a version of the character, Digger Harkness, who was killed off in the Arrow Season 5 finale, in the Arrowverse.)

In “Wednesday Ever After,” Barry speeds onto the scene after Harmon’s character removes something from a device and introduces himself with, “You must be new in town. I’m The Flash. And you are?”

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.