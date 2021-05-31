‘The Good Doctor’ Finale: Can a Medical Mission Help Shaun & Lea Heal?
The St. Bonaventure surgical team is pushed to their limits when they head to Guatemala on a medical mission in Season 4’s two-part finale (concluding June 7).

“Putting them in an even more intense environment, living together, gives us an opportunity to explore emotional connections and challenges in a way we haven’t before,” explains The Good Doctor showrunner David Shore. Expect to see “the heart-wrenching process” of choosing which locals get one of the limited number of surgeries — and also what happens when the power goes out mid-procedures.

This experience may also help heal Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his love, Lea (Paige Spara), as they grieve — in very different ways — her recent miscarriage. “Ironically,” says Shore, “Shaun will be excited by these new challenges.” Lea, who’s on site for tech support, initially has a tougher time being surrounded by families who are poor yet have the children she desires. 

Also on the itinerary: meeting Mexican mission leader Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma (Osvaldo Benavides), a potential love interest for surgery chief Audrey Lim (Christina Chang). Hints Shore, “He’s a guy who embraces life, but he also may have a secret.”

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

