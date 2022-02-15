‘The Good Doctor’ Sets Return Date — Watch the New Trailer (VIDEO)

Everything seems to be falling apart when The Good Doctor returns — but the good news is we won’t have to wait much longer to see how it all plays out.
Following the news that Promised Land, which had been airing in the medical drama’s usual time slot, is moving over to Hulu after the February 21 episode, ABC has set a return date for The Good Doctor. The Freddie Highmore-led series returns on Monday, February 28, at 10/9c, with “Rebellion,” and as the trailer shows, a lot is going down.
As you’ll recall, the winter finale in November ended with a baby’s death due to expired meds and Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) declaring that he couldn’t marry Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara) after finding out she omitted negative reviews to boost his patient review scores. And he repeats that sentiment in the new preview. “We love each other,” Lea argues. “We can figure out a way to work this out.”
Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) seems to be on her side, suggesting Shaun give her a break for her mistake. But, as Shaun explains, “I don’t want to be married to someone who is just settling for me.”
As for the titular “Rebellion” of the episode, that’s led by Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), who is determined to take down Salen Morrison (Rachel Bay Jones). But what will happen when others find out about Salen and Dr. Marcus Andrews’ (Hill Harper) personal relationship? Watch the video below for more.
In “Rebellion,” ABC teases, “now that Shaun has called off the wedding, he is forced to confront Lea about their relationship and determine what he really means to her. Meanwhile, the team debate their opinions on plastic surgery and Dr. Audrey Lim hopes to expose Salen’s cover-up over an infant’s death to take her down before it is too late.”
The Good Doctor, Midseason Return, Monday, February 28, 10/9c, ABC
