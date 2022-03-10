Another familiar face is joining The Good Fight Season 6!
Just one day after Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher was announced to be joining the show as a series regular, TVLine reports that Alan Cumming is bringing his Good Wife character (Eli Gold) to in the upcoming season of the Paramount+ original, which will premiere later this year.
Father to Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele, who moved over to The Good Fight with Christine Baranski and other Good Wife stars), Eli will appear in two Season 6 episodes to help his daughter “navigate her new career as a full-fledged lawyer,” according to the report. The streaming spin-off — which premiered in 2017 — has followed Baranski’s Diane Lockhart since she joined Chicago’s Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad law firm after losing her money in a gigantic financial scam.
Cumming starred alongside Julianna Margulies, Baranski, Matt Czuchry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Matthew Goode on the original series, which ran for seven seasons on CBS from 2009 to 2016.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star André Braugher Joins ‘The Good Fight’ Season 6
The Emmy-nominated actor is no stranger to the small screen. His TV credits include Schmigadoon!, The Prince, Prodigal Son, Briarpatch, and Instinct.
The additions of Cumming and Braugher come after the Season 5 exits of Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo as Adrian Boseman and Lucca Quinn, respectively. Season 5 also saw the series debut of Mandy Patinkin as makeshift courtroom creator and judge Hal Wackner.
Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Eli Gold back in action!
The Good Fight, Season 6, TBA, Paramount+
